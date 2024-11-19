Taking office on Wednesday!
Nehammer nominates new finance minister
Karl Nehammer nominated a new Finance Minister on Tuesday - for the time being until a new government is formed. He is Gunter Mayr (52), Head of Section in the Ministry of Finance and Professor of Financial Law at the University of Vienna. Mayr will take office on Wednesday.
Mayr will also be sworn in on Wednesday by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, who has recently recovered from an operation on a spinal disc. Wednesday's 9 a.m. appointment will be Van der Bellen's first public appearance after being replaced by Nehammer. After the swearing-in ceremony, the President will also be briefed on the status of the government negotiations between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS that began on Monday.
Brunner officially handed in his resignation
Mayr's nomination was necessary because Magnus Brunner, Finance Minister since December 2021, will take up his new position as EU Commissioner for Internal Security and Migration in Brussels in the coming weeks. To prepare for this task, Brunner officially submitted his resignation to Federal Chancellor Nehammer on Tuesday.
Mayr has over 20 years of experience in financial administration
In Prof. Gunter Mayr, Nehammer is relying on a respected tax expert with over 20 years of experience in financial administration. For the past 13 years, he has been Head of the Tax Policy and Tax Law Section. Mayr, who holds a doctorate in law and business administration, habilitated at the University of Innsbruck before moving to the Ministry of Finance in 2003. He has been teaching financial law at the University of Vienna since 2009.
Nehammer wishes Brunner every success
Nehammer thanked Magnus Brunner for his valuable work over the last few years and was delighted that Gunter Mayr is prepared to take over the position until a new federal government is formed: "I would like to thank Magnus Brunner for his dedicated work over the last three years. He has made a decisive contribution to guiding Austria through the challenges of recent years, not only relieving the burden on the people, but also jointly implementing structural reforms such as the abolition of cold progression. I wish him every success in his new role as Commissioner."
Nehammer says of Mayr, who was born in Tyrol, is married and has two daughters: "A financial expert of many years' standing is now taking over the portfolio. I am convinced that I have made the right choice with him and look forward to a good working relationship."
Mayr: "I am aware of the great responsibility"
Mayr in turn thanked Nehammer for his trust: "I am aware of the great responsibility that comes with the office of Finance Minister. Especially in such challenging times as we are currently experiencing, being entrusted with the management of the finance department not only honors me personally, but is also an expression of trust in the expertise of the Austrian administration and civil servants."
