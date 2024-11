Rescue mission:The Vils “Adler” is flying again

Over 300 years ago, the "Schwarzer Adler" inn spread its wings for the first time, even with its own brewery. At the beginning of the 19th century, Maura Stadelmayer began to build what is now the "Schwarzer Adler" in her herb garden at the lower town gate - Vils was granted town charter in 1327 - and the house name "Maura" still exists today. Acquired by the Schretter family in 1932, it was left without a successor around 80 years later. The Adler's wings came to a standstill and the traditional inn was on the brink of collapse!