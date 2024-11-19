Federer to Nadal
Touching letter: “Will always cheer you on!”
Roger Federer has personally addressed Rafael Nadal, who is on the last few meters of his impressive 23-year tennis career, in a moving letter that he published on his social media channels.
Federer versus Nadal - the two have fought many epic duels in their tennis careers. But the two tennis icons have never lacked mutual respect.
Federer ended his career in September 2022, Nadal will say "Adios" at the David Cup final in Malaga. In the run-up to the event, his long-time rival Federer dedicated emotional and poignant words to the 22-time Grand Slam winner and clay court king.
"Let's start with the obvious: You beat me - a lot. More than I've managed to beat you. You challenged me in a way that no one else could. On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard and you made me work harder than I ever thought possible just to hold my own," the Swiss wrote in a letter to Nadal, which he published on his social channels.
"You've had an incredible run. Including 14 French Open titles - historic!" Federer recalled Nadal's sporting legacy. "You made Spain proud ... you made the whole tennis world proud."
Federer will never forget his doubles appearance with Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup - also the last professional match for 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer. "It meant everything to me that you were by my side - not as my rival, but as my doubles partner. Standing on the court with you that night and sharing those tears will forever be one of the best moments of my career," said Federer.
The 43-year-old continued: "Rafa, I know you're focused on the final stretch of your epic career. We'll talk about it when it's over. For now, I just want to congratulate your family and your team, who have all played a big part in your success. And I want you to know that your old friend is always cheering you on and will be cheering just as loudly for whatever you do next."
Of the "Big Three", only Novak Djokovic is still an active player. Nadal, Federer and Djokovic have won 66 of 84 Grand Slam tournaments between them. The new tennis generation is now Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and co.
Nadal leaves start open
The Spaniard has left it open as to whether Nadal will also serve himself at the Davis Cup finals in Malaga from Tuesday. He wants to put himself fully at the service of the Spanish team. If this means that he doesn't play any more singles, then that's fine with Nadal. According to him, the 22-time Grand Slam winner has already spoken to captain David Ferrer and asked him not to make any decisions that take his last week on the tour into consideration. "The team comes first and he shouldn't be impressed by the noise from outside. He has to do what's best for the team and that's what I want," Nadal clarified. "I want to help where I can, whether it's as a player or even just being here." If he doesn't see himself ready to win a singles match in training, he will be the first not to want to play. Basically, he doesn't want to pay much attention to the hype surrounding him, emphasized the 38-year-old. "The emotions will come at the end. Before and after that, I will focus on my tasks." Nadal certainly knew one thing: "My life will change a lot after this week."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.