Touching letter: “Will always cheer you on!”

Nadal leaves start open

The Spaniard has left it open as to whether Nadal will also serve himself at the Davis Cup finals in Malaga from Tuesday. He wants to put himself fully at the service of the Spanish team. If this means that he doesn't play any more singles, then that's fine with Nadal. According to him, the 22-time Grand Slam winner has already spoken to captain David Ferrer and asked him not to make any decisions that take his last week on the tour into consideration. "The team comes first and he shouldn't be impressed by the noise from outside. He has to do what's best for the team and that's what I want," Nadal clarified. "I want to help where I can, whether it's as a player or even just being here." If he doesn't see himself ready to win a singles match in training, he will be the first not to want to play. Basically, he doesn't want to pay much attention to the hype surrounding him, emphasized the 38-year-old. "The emotions will come at the end. Before and after that, I will focus on my tasks." Nadal certainly knew one thing: "My life will change a lot after this week."