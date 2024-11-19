Sinner still in focus
“We don’t want to think about a ban”
Tennis star Jannik Sinner made top marks at the ATP Finals. However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport is still discussing his doping case. "We don't want to think about a ban," said Sinner's coach Simone Vagnozzi.
At the very end of the ATP Finals, Jannik Sinner really struggled. He struggled with his last opponent, even though he already had him in his hands. He moaned and looked desperately at his coaches. But in the end, the South Tyrolean solved this problem too - the cork popped out of the champagne bottle with a loud pop! And Sinner and his team were able to celebrate their triumph at the ATP Finals in Turin and a magnificent season.
It was the best year of the millennium for a tennis player not named Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic. Two Grand Slam titles, the ATP Finals, three Masters triumphs, a total of eight tournament victories and only six defeats in 76 matches. The 23-year-old won an incredible 92 percent of his matches this year, while the next best Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz only managed 80 percent. Other impressive marks:
- Sinner became the first player since 2016 (Andy Murray) to win at least 70 matches in a year.
- Sinner was the first player since 1986 (Ivan Lendl) to win the ATP Finals without dropping a set.
His week caused a storm of jubilation in Italy. "Tuttosport" proclaimed the 23-year-old a "legend". The "Gazzetta dello Sport" wrote of the "champion of champions" and speculation is rife as to whether Sinner could perhaps even become the first player since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four Grand Slams in one year in 2025.
But the question is whether Sinner will even be allowed to play in all of them. The International Court of Arbitration for Sport is considering a possible ban for the Italian, who tested positive for doping twice in March but was acquitted at first instance. The World Anti-Doping Agency had lodged an appeal against this because it believes that Sinner cannot be completely exonerated of guilt for taking the drug. According to WADA guidelines, there should be a ban of at least several months.
Davis Cup at the end
Sinner's coach Simone Vagnozzi tries to put the whole thing in the background: "We don't want to think about a ban. Jannik didn't make a mistake. But of course it would be better without this burden." Sinner is still playing the Davis Cup in Malaga this week and could even improve his season there.
Matteo Berrettini is also part of the Italian team. Last week, he hired Umberto Ferrara as his fitness trainer - the man who bought the spray for Sinner's former physio Giacomo Naldi, whose massage got the banned substance into the tennis star's body ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
