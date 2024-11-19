Vorteilswelt
On the Schaufelberg

Another new power plant planned for Kaprun

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 08:00

The Limberg 3 power plant is still under construction and the next plans are already in place: an underground project is to be built on the Schaufelberg. Details will be presented on Thursday.

The construction work around the gigantic underground machine cavern of Limberg 3 is still ongoing. The expansion stage is scheduled to go into operation in 2025.

Meanwhile, Verbund is already forging ahead with its next power plant plans for Kaprun and wants to invest heavily. However, there will be no "Limberg 4", but a pumped storage power plant on the Schaufelberg. The background to this is that the water rights for the power plant group expire in 2029. The plants are now to be brought up to date and expanded.

The cable car to the Maiskogel, Kaprun's local mountain, and on to the Kitzsteinhorn also runs from the Schaufelberg. There is talk of a similar capacity to Limberg 3 with 480 megawatts. However, Verbund is not yet willing to comment on the plans.

Limberg 3 is due to be connected to the grid in 2025. (Bild: Verbund)
Limberg 3 is due to be connected to the grid in 2025.
(Bild: Verbund)

Equalizing basin will also serve as flood protection
Initial details have already leaked out in the village: The majority of the power plant is to be built underground, with the powerhouse planned for the middle station. The centerpiece is a new equalization basin, which is to be built in the area of the Tauern substation. From there, the water will then be pumped towards the Wasserfallboden reservoir.

A side effect: water from the Salzach could also flow into the equalization basin. "Of course, we see this as a positive thing in the event of flooding," says Mayor Domenik David (SPÖ). However, he does not yet have any more detailed information, according to the head of the village. He does not expect any negative effects on the town.

The details will only be presented on Thursday. An information event for citizens with various display boards is planned. Interested parties can find out more at the Kaprun main stage power station (4 to 8 pm).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sabine Salzmann
Sabine Salzmann
