Upper Austria steps up the pace
Young refugees must attend anti-violence training courses
Upper Austria is toughening its approach to integration: since stricter rules came into force, benefits have already been cut 850 times.
The new integration councillor Christian Dörfel is continuing in the same vein as his predecessor Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (both ÖVP): "Integration is not an offer, but an obligation. Those who integrate are better accepted and become part of society more quickly. Integration means adapting to the majority society, not the other way around," announced the provincial councillor, announcing a new focus on teaching values.
In cooperation with the Austrian Integration Fund, for example, these courses are to be expanded and further developed. The Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023 would have brought back radicalization tendencies. In Linz, this was most recently seen publicly during a peaceful demonstration by Jews on the main street.
"We need to define red lines in basic services"
So-called "Respekt.Oberösterreich" workshops are already being offered, in which almost 2,000 young people have taken part. There is also mandatory anti-violence training for unaccompanied underage refugees and compulsory German lessons for those who want to receive social welfare. "We need to define red lines at the basic care stage and make it clear that these must not be crossed," says Dörfel.
850 sanctions imposed since the start of the year
When it comes to linking social benefits to obligations, Upper Austria is a pioneer. Anyone who does not comply - for example by not attending German courses or ignoring job placement measures - is sanctioned. This was the case 850 times this year.
