Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Open daily

Colorful and large program at the Lienz Advent market

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 16:00

When the huts on Lienz's main square open their doors again on Friday from 2 pm, visitors can look forward to many events and daily delicacies until Christmas.

0 Kommentare

When the first snowflakes reach the Lienz valley floor - as they did last week - the Advent market is not far away. For the 28th time, the main square is transformed into a true Advent village within the town with 35 small stalls from Friday at 2 pm.

Zitat Icon

The market is a tradition and popular with visitors. But it is also for us locals.

Elisabeth Blanik, Bürgermeisterin Stadtgemeinde Lienz (Bild: Martin Oberbichler)

Elisabeth Blanik, BM der Stadt Lienz

Bild: Martin Oberbichler

This year too, the aim is to score points with daily opening hours and 60 events taking place until December 24th. These include the night watchman making his rounds, the popular "Lattlschießen" shooting competition and the nativity scene exhibition on the first floor of the Liebburg town hall. "It is an offer that is indispensable," emphasizes tourism chairman Franz Theurl.

Over 100,000 visitors last year
The market is organized by the town of Lienz. Mayor Elisabeth Blanik is also looking forward to the offer and the upcoming time: "The market is a tradition and popular with guests. At the same time, it is also for us locals."

According to the city, there were around 104,000 visitors to the Advent village last year. This was determined by telephone counts. At the same time, the aim is to promote social projects. Seven associations are on site and collect money for humanitarian projects or people in need.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf