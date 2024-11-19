Open daily
Colorful and large program at the Lienz Advent market
When the huts on Lienz's main square open their doors again on Friday from 2 pm, visitors can look forward to many events and daily delicacies until Christmas.
When the first snowflakes reach the Lienz valley floor - as they did last week - the Advent market is not far away. For the 28th time, the main square is transformed into a true Advent village within the town with 35 small stalls from Friday at 2 pm.
The market is a tradition and popular with visitors. But it is also for us locals.
Elisabeth Blanik, BM der Stadt Lienz
Bild: Martin Oberbichler
This year too, the aim is to score points with daily opening hours and 60 events taking place until December 24th. These include the night watchman making his rounds, the popular "Lattlschießen" shooting competition and the nativity scene exhibition on the first floor of the Liebburg town hall. "It is an offer that is indispensable," emphasizes tourism chairman Franz Theurl.
Over 100,000 visitors last year
The market is organized by the town of Lienz. Mayor Elisabeth Blanik is also looking forward to the offer and the upcoming time: "The market is a tradition and popular with guests. At the same time, it is also for us locals."
According to the city, there were around 104,000 visitors to the Advent village last year. This was determined by telephone counts. At the same time, the aim is to promote social projects. Seven associations are on site and collect money for humanitarian projects or people in need.
