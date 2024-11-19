What does this mean for major gas consumers such as voestalpine? The Linz-based steel group is relying on the promise of its suppliers to receive the contractually agreed quantities even in the event of a supply interruption from Gazprom Export, according to the company managed by Herbert Eibensteiner. Gas is also procured from various international sources, it emphasizes. Thanks to a storage facility built in 2022, operations would also be secured for three to even four months from these reserves.