Homeless camp in the underground of municipal housing

Rapid construction in the 1960s takes its revenge

Wiener Wohnen is aware of the desire for barriers, but says it cannot fulfill it: The estate was one of the first of the city's fast-build prefabs - a legacy with structural problems to this day. In this particular case, the building police have forbidden the area to be bricked up because the substructure of the parking deck must remain visible for inspection at all times. Wiener Wohnen believes that partially covering the area would make it all the more attractive as a place to sleep.