“Bloody Joe” wants to “pour oil on the fire”

Demand: EU states should now follow suit

At the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday, numerous participants in addition to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell supported the permission given by US President Biden at the weekend, according to reports. Borrell appealed to the EU member states to allow Ukraine to use European weapons for attacks inside Russia before what is likely to be his last Council meeting. Borrell also called for faster support for Ukraine. The Spaniard now expects a further discussion on the use of weapons in Ukraine and he hopes "that the member states will agree".