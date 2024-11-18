FHysioCheck" project
Pain? Recognize complaints during a walk
Pain when walking? A research group at the Carinthia University of Applied Sciences is working on detecting physical complaints such as back pain and muscular problems during a short walk.
Physical complaints, such as muscular problems or pain around the spine, reduce quality of life enormously. If exercise hurts, it is not easy to get well again. A research group at the Carinthia University of Applied Sciences is currently tackling this problem: "We have developed a method to collect data for a movement analysis during a short walk," explains Sascha Fink. The physiotherapy, biomechanics and sports science experts then use this data to identify any complaints that participants may have in everyday life: "These personal results can be incorporated directly into the participants' training plan or therapy process." A customized training plan can also be created on request - the study will run until January 2025.
New methodology for measurement
"FHysioCheck" is the name of the project and actually works quite simply: participants go for a ten-minute walk, while their smartphone measures various characteristics: "Strictly speaking, we measure movement efficiency, strength and mobility are related to this. The efficiency and rhythm of walking then also indicate whether someone has or will develop musculoskeletal problems. Our method is also good for prevention," says Fink, describing the process.
We are working on how we can provide people with the best possible individualized support in their everyday lives with the help of a smartphone or smartwatch, so that we can give them the most targeted exercises that they can do at home. The whole thing falls under personalized medicine and applied telemedicine.
Sascha Fink, Forschender an der FH Kärnten
Specifically, acceleration measurement data is recorded from the user's smartphone using an app designed for research purposes and stored temporarily on a terminal device. Analysis of the data reveals factors that limit movement, which can then be addressed in training and therapies.
Results to be published at the World Congress
Fink has already written his doctoral thesis on this topic: "I developed the methodology for this in my doctoral thesis, but the connection to back pain only came later." He and his colleagues Michael Suppanz and Peter Schubert already offer the "FHysioCheck" as a service: "Our service is now also included in the SVS Health Hundred. We can also offer this to companies that are not self-employed, as we are completely mobile." The results of the study, which will run until January 2025, will also be published: "Also at the World Physio Congress!"
