Pain? Recognize complaints during a walk

Results to be published at the World Congress

Fink has already written his doctoral thesis on this topic: "I developed the methodology for this in my doctoral thesis, but the connection to back pain only came later." He and his colleagues Michael Suppanz and Peter Schubert already offer the "FHysioCheck" as a service: "Our service is now also included in the SVS Health Hundred. We can also offer this to companies that are not self-employed, as we are completely mobile." The results of the study, which will run until January 2025, will also be published: "Also at the World Physio Congress!"