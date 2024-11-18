Play-off instead of 1st place
Play-off instead of first place! Due to the draw against Slovenia (1:1), the ÖFB team will now have to play a third-placed team from League A in a first and second leg next March. Unpleasant opponents are looming.
The most prominent potential opponent is Belgium. The top team finished third in Group 2 of League A with just four points behind France and Italy (both 13 points). The Belgians also embarrassed themselves at the end with a 1-0 defeat against Israel. The third-placed team in Group 3 has also already been decided: Hungary is a possible opponent for the ÖFB.
Draw on Friday
In Group 1, Poland and Scotland will battle it out for third place. If Croatia fail to score against Portugal in the parallel match and the "Bravehearts" win in Poland to move two goals clear of Luka Modric and Co, the Croatians could drop to third place and thus be a potential opponent. And in Group 4, there is a direct duel between Denmark and Serbia for third place. So it remains exciting, with the play-off draw taking place on Friday.
Rangnick: Play-off "also has something good"
Although the ÖFB team missed out on first place in the Nations League group, the play-off could even have a positive impact, according to team boss Ralf Rangnick. "I say that with a slight hint of cynicism: it's also a good thing. Now we don't have to look for two strange international opponents, but have two competitive games, which might be an advantage for the World Cup qualifiers."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
