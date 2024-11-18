Draw on Friday

In Group 1, Poland and Scotland will battle it out for third place. If Croatia fail to score against Portugal in the parallel match and the "Bravehearts" win in Poland to move two goals clear of Luka Modric and Co, the Croatians could drop to third place and thus be a potential opponent. And in Group 4, there is a direct duel between Denmark and Serbia for third place. So it remains exciting, with the play-off draw taking place on Friday.