Schumacher lashes out: “Nothing surprises me anymore!”

Schumacher not convinced by the president

Bin Sulayem wants to have a say in all areas, complains Schumacher, and therefore also has an idea of what might have happened: "There were probably other opinions on the role of race director on the part of bin Sulayem, but Wittich probably wanted to maintain his independence as race director. And they obviously didn't come to an agreement. Bin Sulayem was obviously more powerful and arranged it that way." Rumors to this effect are also currently circulating in the Formula 1 circus.