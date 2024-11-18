"Candy" almost fixed
First three-party coalition to be finalized today
The ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS met on Monday for their third and final round of exploratory talks. At lunchtime, the nails were cut and dried: for the first time since 1945, a three-party coalition is to be formed in Austria.
"We need a broad and stable parliamentary alliance that symbolizes the majority of the people and their concerns", Chancellor Karl Nehammer affirmed following the final exploratory talks.
Cooperation only makes sense if a government can win back the trust of the population and also initiate change, he continued: "Our country needs a new beginning, change and confidence, especially in these times."
He had noticed a willingness to work together among the SPÖ and NEOS, but now the detailed negotiations were underway and the outcome was still open. However, he already spoke of an "alliance of reason and the political center".
Babler: "Don't have to, but want to work together"
The basis for good negotiations has now been created, explained SPÖ leader Andreas Babler: "We have seen that there are undoubtedly very big differences, but also similarities." And reiterated: "We don't have to work together, but we want to work together."
The aim now is to tackle the major issues of inflation, migration, health and climate protection - the basis for this is also a good economic foundation, which must work. However, Babler also makes it clear: "Saving in a crisis-ridden economic situation cannot be the last resort."
NEOS promise "no more business as usual"
The next federal government will have a mandate until the end of the decade, emphasized NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger: "So it will also have a part in shaping the future, but also the present." The election result had already sent a clear signal: "No more business as usual".
Austrians are demanding concrete solutions in many areas. There is probably still a little time for some of them, but some need to happen very quickly, "we as NEOS take that very seriously". Now is the chance to break new ground. At the same time, the NEOS leader made it clear that "not everything is a done deal" with the start of negotiations.
"Hundreds of people involved in the process"
All of these topics will now be addressed in subgroups: "Hundreds of people are involved in the process," announced Nehammer. In view of the tense economic situation, an essential part of this will be a specifically appointed "budget group". A final government pact is being worked on as quickly as possible, but the Chancellor emphasized that he would take the necessary time to do so.
Green light already obtained from parties
Over the weekend, the three party leaders had already obtained the green light from their parties. In the case of the NEOS, a decision by the extended party executive was necessary. This met on Sunday, as a spokesperson confirmed.
Would be the first three-party coalition since 1945
ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer, who was officially tasked with forming a government by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, had initially only explored the possibility of forming a coalition with the SPÖ in recent weeks, with the NEOS joining as a third partner last Wednesday. The FPÖ, which emerged as the strongest party from the National Council elections on September 29, was left out of the equation, but no other party wants to form a coalition with it.
It would be the first time since 1945 that a three-party coalition has been formed. Together, the ÖVP and SPÖ would have a majority in the National Council, albeit an extremely narrow one with only one mandate overhang.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.