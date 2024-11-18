Eight months long
The closure of the ÖBB Tauern Tunnel starts today
The eight-month closure of one of the most important rail links across the Austrian Alps begins on Monday. The 115-year-old, 8371-metre-long ÖBB Tauern Tunnel between Böckstein in Salzburg and Mallnitz in Carinthia will be renovated. The closure will last until July 13, 2025 and will have a major impact on local and long-distance traffic.
The Federal Railways have set up rail replacement services for travelers, commuters and cycle tourists on the popular Alpe-Adria Cycle Path.
In addition to the renovation of the tunnel lining due to regular water ingress, construction work on the tunnel portals and a renewal of the safety technology, the Bad Gastein, Bad Hofgastein and Dorfgastein railroad stations are being modernized. Work is also underway on viaducts, culverts and noise barriers, and the Lieser Bridge near Spittal an der Drau is also being renewed.
Gastein Valley remains accessible by train
For the duration of the closure, freight traffic and night trains will be rerouted over a wide area, and buses will be used as a substitute for passenger traffic. From November 18, buses will run every hour between Bischofshofen and Spittal an der Drau. There will be no intermediate stops. The Gastein Valley will remain accessible for winter tourism from the north by train until March 2025. From March 3, 2025, there will be a rail replacement service between Schwarzach im Pongau and Bad Gastein. In Carinthia, there will be timetable changes to long-distance and local services, while the rail routes between Spittal and Lienz and between Spittal and Mallnitz-Obervellach will remain in operation.
Challenging times for commuters
The closure means time-consuming detours, especially for those commuters who normally travel through the Tauern lock with car loading between Mallnitz and Böckstein. An additional bus service from Mallnitz and Obervellach to Bad Gastein has been introduced for them. But instead of eleven minutes by train, commuters will then have to travel for almost three hours - in each direction. "This affects around 70 people in Mölltal," said Mallnitz Mayor Günter Novak (SPÖ). "Many work in health resorts in the Gastein Valley or at the hospital in Schwarzach. Accommodation has been organized so that the journey there and back is only necessary once a week." Others would rely on home office arrangements or blocked working hours - or have found jobs in Carinthia.
