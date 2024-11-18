The closure of the ÖBB Tauern Tunnel starts today

Challenging times for commuters

The closure means time-consuming detours, especially for those commuters who normally travel through the Tauern lock with car loading between Mallnitz and Böckstein. An additional bus service from Mallnitz and Obervellach to Bad Gastein has been introduced for them. But instead of eleven minutes by train, commuters will then have to travel for almost three hours - in each direction. "This affects around 70 people in Mölltal," said Mallnitz Mayor Günter Novak (SPÖ). "Many work in health resorts in the Gastein Valley or at the hospital in Schwarzach. Accommodation has been organized so that the journey there and back is only necessary once a week." Others would rely on home office arrangements or blocked working hours - or have found jobs in Carinthia.