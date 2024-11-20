Mini Convertible: Is the best seat really in the back?

The current speed can be read from the head-up plastic screen; there is no classic speedometer behind the steering wheel. What has been the large, round speedometer in the middle since the original Mini is now a large, round OLED touch display with a diameter of 24 centimetres, which reacts extremely quickly to touch. Overall, the controls are quite playful and take some getting used to (see the Mini Cooper S driving report). It is easy to read even when the top is open and the sun is shining.