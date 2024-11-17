Green candidate for chancellor
German minister Habeck “won’t back down now”
The German Greens elected Economics Minister Robert Habeck as their candidate for Chancellor on Sunday. He received 96.5 percent of the vote (see video above). Habeck will now form a "top duo" with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock until the end of February.
"No one can turn the tide in a storm like Robert Habeck and at the same time set the sails correctly with a tailwind," said Baerbock at the Green Party conference in Wiesbaden on Sunday. The politician is "super-pragmatic", he said, and has freed Germany from its dependence on energy supplier Russia and stayed the course in times of crisis.
Preventing a gas shortage was not easy for the traffic light coalition, Habeck added. According to him, there must be no new edition of the grand coalition. "It is the reason for the love affair with the status quo, it is the reason for the standstill." His candidacy for chancellor was not a foregone conclusion, he said, adding that after discussions with party friends this summer, he had decided "not to chicken out now".
Right to stay for asylum seekers willing to work
The Economics Minister promised low electricity prices and borrowing for urgent infrastructure projects. "I'm not a big fan of running up debts - I just want the job to be done." In addition, the "super-rich" would have to be taxed and tax loopholes closed.
The politician also mentioned the low employment rate of mothers and the strict rules on the right to stay for asylum seekers willing to work if their applications have already been rejected.
CDU/CSU ahead of AfD and SPD
New elections to the German Bundestag are scheduled for February 23. In a recent survey by the Insa opinion research institute, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD currently only has 16%. The CDU/CSU is in first place with 32% and the AfD is in second place with 19%. The Greens have ten percent, the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance eight percent and the FDP and the Left Party four percent each. Other parties account for seven percent.
According to the respondents, the SPD should enter the race with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (45%) instead of Scholz. More than one in four people would vote for him, Friedrich Merz (CDU/CSU) would receive 30 percent in a direct election, Habeck 13 percent.
