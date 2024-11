Five million dollars! McIlroy takes 6th overall victory

McIlroy clinched victory in the ten million US dollar (9.48 million euro) DP World Tour Championship thanks to a final round of 69. The Northern Irishman won the tournament in the United Arab Emirates with a total score of 273 strokes ahead of Denmark's Rasmus Höjgaard (275). McIlroy collected prize money of three million US dollars for his 18th success on the former European Tour. He also received a bonus of two million US dollars for winning the "Race to Dubai" ranking.