Zuckerl coalition:
“We are taking the task seriously and working intensively”
Initial talks between the party leaders Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) were good, the teams said on Saturday. "We take the task seriously and are working intensively."
Before coalition negotiations between the three parties can begin, however, a number of obstacles still need to be overcome. The exploratory teams want to meet again on Monday. However, issues that have remained unresolved so far are to be clarified over the weekend. A meeting between the party leader and the party leaders has not been ruled out as of Saturday morning.
NEOS days online?
The NEOS executive board also still has to give the green light for the negotiations. The meeting could be held online. No such decisions are necessary for the ÖVP and SPÖ.
There is no specific date yet for the third round of exploratory talks in a tripartite format, but this is expected to be set over the course of the weekend. Observers are currently expecting a meeting on Monday morning at Palais Epstein. Ideally, the timetable for further talks should then be fixed. It is not yet known who will be involved in the government negotiations.
