No cell phone reception
Displeasure at permanent radio blackout
Because an A1 mobile phone mast is being maintained and extended, numerous cell phone customers are without a network. This is causing annoyance and incomprehension. There was no information beforehand
Instead of four bars of reception, the cell phone suddenly displays "No network". For a week now, this oddity has been causing puzzlement in parts of the municipality of Litzelsdorf and the municipality of Ollersdorf and is now also causing annoyance among numerous cell phone users. "Calls, both outgoing and incoming, are not possible, text messages cannot be sent. The Internet doesn't work. You're completely isolated," says one disgruntled customer. "But the monthly fee is still being debited on time."
Criticism from customers due to lack of communication
There is now also a great deal of incomprehension about the mobile phone provider A1, mainly because there is a lack of proper communication. The affected customers were not informed about the possible network outage in advance. According to one affected person, no information was given in response to telephone inquiries and certainly no solution was proposed.
Local inspection brought light into the darkness
The affected A1 customers then received clarification about the reason for the miserable reception during a local inspection of the cell phone mast. Work is currently being carried out there.
When asked, A1 issued a written statement stating that the Hocheck mobile phone station in Ollersdorf, which also covers parts of the municipality of Litzelsdorf, is currently undergoing maintenance and further expansion.
Maintenance work until the end of the week
This will result in temporary interruptions to the mobile phone connection. It is expected that this maintenance work will be completed by the end of this week at the latest. There was no answer to the question as to why customers had not been informed of possible outages in advance.
However, A1 said that it very much regrets the restrictions on mobile telephony and data usage. It is a top priority to ensure a smooth local supply again as quickly as possible.
Once the work has been completed, A1 has announced that it will continue to improve mobile coverage.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
