Displeasure at permanent radio blackout

Instead of four bars of reception, the cell phone suddenly displays "No network". For a week now, this oddity has been causing puzzlement in parts of the municipality of Litzelsdorf and the municipality of Ollersdorf and is now also causing annoyance among numerous cell phone users. "Calls, both outgoing and incoming, are not possible, text messages cannot be sent. The Internet doesn't work. You're completely isolated," says one disgruntled customer. "But the monthly fee is still being debited on time."