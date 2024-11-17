“The official vets are not omnipotent”

We often hear criticism from readers who see cruelty to animals and whom we refer to your department, saying that the "official vet does nothing anyway". Most recently there was criticism of the department in Hartberg-Fürstenfeld. Your opinion?

We take criticism seriously and investigate it. But: The official veterinarian is not, as many believe, omnipotent! They can only act within a certain framework. Simply removing animals, as some people imagine, is not possible. Unless there is imminent danger, there are many steps to be taken beforehand.