Equal on points with Imst
Austria Salzburg go into the break with a resounding win
Austria Salzburg showed their mettle against Kufstein and drew level on points with Imst. Kuchl put in a weak performance against Lauterach and lost. Bischofshofen rolled over Röthis, St. Johann won the derby against FC Pinzgau.
Intermission whistle! The Regionalliga West bid farewell to the winter break yesterday. 33 goals were scored by the 16 clubs in the last round alone, with matches played at a high level. Austria Salzburg set a real exclamation mark. The reigning champions beat Kufstein 6:1 away from home to draw level on points with league leaders Imst (only 2:2 at Altach). The only reason the Violets are not winter kings is that they lost the direct duel. "We'll see who has more staying power in the spring, but it's good that we've made up four points in the last two rounds," said Austria coach Christian Schaider. In Kufstein, his squad had everything under control right from the start - the victory was never in danger. Schaider: "The team showed its strong character once again."
St. Johann also proved this yesterday. In the derby against FC Pinzgau, they won narrowly, but not undeservedly, 2:1. The Pongau side hardly conceded anything and once again proved why they have one of the best defenses in the league. And it was the defensive bulwark consisting of Branko Ojdanic and Rinor Bytyqi - both of whom scored from a corner kick - that gave coach Andreas Scherer's team the victory. "But the whole team played superbly. Everyone worked hard at the back," praised Ojdanic.
Former coach Ernst Lottermoser acted as a lucky charm in the stands. "I still have very close contact with some of the lads, but I still don't miss working on the pitch," he laughed. Meanwhile, his successor Scherer is enjoying the role: "I'm really enjoying it. We can also be satisfied with our performance."
Bischofshofen coach Thomas Schnöll can be too. BSK won 5:1 against Röthis. "Apart from ten minutes after half-time, I'm very satisfied," said the coach jubilantly.
"That was underground"
Promoted side Kuchl went into the winter break with a very bad feeling, losing 2-1 to bottom club Lauterach. "There's a lot of sympathy for the defeat because we were incredibly poor. It was subterranean from the kick-off. I think we had five misplaced passes in the first 30 seconds," said captain Max Danner, who was caught out cold by his backline on both goals conceded.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.