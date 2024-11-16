Austria Salzburg go into the break with a resounding win

Intermission whistle! The Regionalliga West bid farewell to the winter break yesterday. 33 goals were scored by the 16 clubs in the last round alone, with matches played at a high level. Austria Salzburg set a real exclamation mark. The reigning champions beat Kufstein 6:1 away from home to draw level on points with league leaders Imst (only 2:2 at Altach). The only reason the Violets are not winter kings is that they lost the direct duel. "We'll see who has more staying power in the spring, but it's good that we've made up four points in the last two rounds," said Austria coach Christian Schaider. In Kufstein, his squad had everything under control right from the start - the victory was never in danger. Schaider: "The team showed its strong character once again."