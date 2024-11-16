Vorteilswelt
Party without Prince Harry

Duchess Meghan had a royal good time with HIM

Nachrichten
16.11.2024 15:55

Oops, is Duchess Meghan flirting with a stranger? The ex-actress had a royal time at a party in California at the end of the week - but not with her husband ...

Because Meghan was - once again - out and about solo on Thursday evening. However, the fact that Prince Harry stayed at home for the event didn't seem to dampen the 43-year-old's spirits. On the contrary.

Meghan celebrated with friends
The Duchess of Sussex was clearly having fun at the event in Venice, California, as evidenced not only by photos but also an Instagram video. Was it because of the man who wouldn't leave her side?

Although Duchess Meghan was traveling solo, she enjoyed the party with her friends all the more. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Tiffany Rose)
Although Duchess Meghan was traveling solo, she enjoyed the party with her friends all the more.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Tiffany Rose)

Even though Meghan and her companion looked very familiar that evening, Harry needn't have worried. Because Meghan's party companion was Serge Normant, the hairstylist the stars trust.

He not only ensures that Julia Roberts and Nicole Kidman's mane is always perfect, but also that of the Duchess of Sussex. He had a hand in Meghan's bridal hairstyle at the royal wedding of Meghan and Prince Harry and has been close friends with her ever since.

Duchess raved about hostess
And it was reportedly Normant who introduced Meghan to hair colorist Kadi Lee, the host of the party on Thursday evening, after her return to the USA.

The two women are now friends - and not only that: Meghan is also one of the most important investors in Lee's styling brand "Highbrow Hippie". As reported by People magazine, Meghan couldn't stop gushing that evening. "Before I met Kadi, I dyed my hair with dye from the packet," the Duchess told the hostess.

Duchess Meghan gave hostess Kadi Lee a kiss. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Tiffany Rose)
Duchess Meghan gave hostess Kadi Lee a kiss.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Tiffany Rose)

Often traveling solo
Recently, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have often appeared alone in public. It is said that the ducal couple's plan is to strengthen their own companies and brands with their solo appearances.

Meghan only registered her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard in March and sent her first gifts - strawberry jam and dog cookies - to her friends shortly afterwards. However, the launch of her company has been repeatedly delayed due to bureaucratic problems.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

