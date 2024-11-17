Arnie’s “twin” Danny DeVito is 80 years old

Detours to the movie

DeVito was born in 1944 in Asbury Park, a coastal town south of New York in the US state of New Jersey. His mother was already 40 years old and they didn't know whether he was "a baby or a tumor", the Italian-American joked in an interview with the New York Times in 2018. His first job was as a helper at an amusement park on the beach. Even then, he was passionate about going to the movies.