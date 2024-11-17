Tyrol: The biggest ice rink in the west!

5000 visitors on the opening day

"Simply overwhelming", was Thomas Mark's enthusiastic response to the almost 5,000 visitors on the opening day during the tour with the "Krone". And he also showered the TVB board with Hermann Ruepp and his two deputies Thomas Ruepp and Markus Saletz with roses: "Hats off to what the TVB Reutte has put together. Together with the clubs that are also on board!"