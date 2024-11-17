"Reutte on ice"
Tyrol: The biggest ice rink in the west!
Reutte on ice and Lumagica at Burgenwelt Ehrenberg were opened on Friday evening in front of almost 5000 enthusiastic spectators. Worth seeing!
Austria's youngest town really has something to be proud of. On the one hand, it has the largest ice skating rink in western Austria with more than 2000 square meters, and on the other hand, the Burgenwelt Ehrenberg high above the Außerfern district town offers a unique park of lights in a breathtaking ambience with Lumagica Reutte.
The two MK Illumination bosses Klaus and Thomas Mark were able to see this for themselves at the opening.
5000 visitors on the opening day
"Simply overwhelming", was Thomas Mark's enthusiastic response to the almost 5,000 visitors on the opening day during the tour with the "Krone". And he also showered the TVB board with Hermann Ruepp and his two deputies Thomas Ruepp and Markus Saletz with roses: "Hats off to what the TVB Reutte has put together. Together with the clubs that are also on board!"
Facts and figures
Reutte on ice and Lumagica Reutte at Burgenwelt Ehrenberg are open until February 23. All information (prices and opening times) can be found at: www.reutte.com
The highlight of the opening was of course the concert with Swiss pop star Beatrice Egli, who created a great atmosphere on the town square with Bääm, DJ Instyle and LeShuuk.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
