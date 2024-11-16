Vorteilswelt
Concern about Sundance Head

Gunshot wound! “The Voice USA” winner in hospital

Nachrichten
16.11.2024 13:17

Concern for Sundance Head, winner of the eleventh season of the casting show "The Voice USA". The country star had to be admitted to hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. It is still unclear how the accident occurred.

As the celebrity portal "TMZ" reported, Jason "Sundance" Head was shot at his ranch in Texas on Friday and had to be taken to hospital by helicopter. His wife Misty has since given the all-clear on Facebook: The country star is out of danger.

Bullet will not be removed
As Misty wrote, the bullet hit "above his navel" and remained "lodged in the abdominal wall". No vital organs were hit. "He will not need surgery as they are not removing the bullet," Head's wife continued.

Her husband was "in good shape considering the last few hours", she also explained, revealing that his children had also visited the hospital in the meantime. "Prayers have been answered as the bullet did not cause any internal damage."

Did the singer accidentally shoot himself?
However, it is still unclear how the accident occurred, mainly because the statements made by Sundance Head's wife and agent contradict each other. According to Misty, Head was alone on his ranch.

"He got out of the vehicle and reached for his .22, and when he grabbed it, the .22 came out of its holster and hit the outside of the Jeep and went off," she said. According to the report, the country star accidentally shot himself in the stomach.

However, in a statement released to NBC News, Head's agent contradicted this version. As he explained, the bullet that injured the singer probably came from an accidental shot by a hunter. "At this point, we don't know exactly how it happened, but we are 100 percent sure that it was not self-inflicted," he emphasized.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf