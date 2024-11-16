First traffic jam on the Danube Valley Bridge before its baptism of fire

What happens next

For the next few years, the bridge, which cost 305 million euros instead of the planned 240 million euros, will only have one lane of traffic in each direction. This is because the vehicles for driving the tunnel for the Westring on the Linz side need space. It will still take around seven years until the Freinberg tunnel, the station junction and the Waldeggstraße underground route are completed, by which time the A26 should be connected to the A7 in 2035.