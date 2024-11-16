Hopes for G20 summit
UN climate chief warns of economic “bloodbath”
In the tough negotiations at the UN Climate Change Conference in Azerbaijan, hopes are being pinned on the upcoming summit of the Group of 20 (G20) leading economic powers in Brazil.
"Without a rapid reduction in emissions, none of the G20 economies will be spared a climate-related economic bloodbath," said UN climate chief Simon Stiell in Baku.
Climate crisis as the number one issue
Climate impacts are already impacting supply chains, food prices and destroying livelihoods in these countries too. "The world is watching and expects strong signals that climate protection plays a central role for the world's largest economies."
The climate crisis should be the number one topic at the two-day G20 summit, which starts next Monday in Rio de Janeiro.
USA and Brazil will also be there
In fact, Argentina and the USA will also be at the table at the summit. There are fears that both countries will pull out of the international Paris climate protection agreement - in the case of the USA as a result of the election of Donald Trump as future president. He had already led the USA out of the agreement during his first term in office.
In Baku, the delegations would negotiate day and night on a new agreement on international climate financing, which would guarantee poorer countries support for climate protection and adaptation to climate impacts in future, said Stiell. "Progress on climate finance outside of our negotiations is equally important and the role of the G20 is crucial."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
