Influencer rejoices
Mike Tyson loses boxing spectacle in front of 80,000 fans
Mike Tyson, now 58 years old, has been defeated by Jake Paul, 31 years his junior, in the boxing match of the year. In the AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas), the stadium of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, 72,300 fans attended the spectacle.
Former boxing superstar Mike Tyson returned to the ring once again - and got off to a good start. Tyson started the fight aggressively and landed more punches than his opponent in the first two rounds. In round three, however, Paul scored several times and caused Tyson to stumble briefly. After that, the younger of the two fighters was also clearly the more agile and had the action largely under control.
Tyson's defensive work was good, but he no longer attempted any attacks of his own. In the closing seconds, both stopped fighting and Paul bowed to Tyson. In the end, Paul celebrated a victory on points, the judges' decision was unanimous.
Eleventh victory in the twelfth fight
Paul became famous as an influencer and has only been pursuing a career as a boxer since 2020. He recorded his eleventh win in his twelfth fight.
Mega fee
In sporting terms, the duel between Tyson, the megastar of the 80s and 90s, and Paul was not really to be taken seriously. But the fact that "Iron Mike" was back in the ring for an official fight and that the reach and marketing power of Netflix was behind it made it a mega event. Experts estimate that Tyson was a big drawcard, earning between 50 and 100 million euros.
Disruptions at Netflix
However, numerous users online were annoyed by the massive disruptions at Netflix. Often only a still image or even no image at all could be seen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.