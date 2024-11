Violence during riots after soccer match

Violent riots broke out during pro-Palestinian protests surrounding the Europa League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv on November 7. These were condemned internationally, including by Germany. The police have not provided any information on the origin of the suspects. However, several ministers have stated that young people of Moroccan descent in particular attacked the Israeli fans. The right-wing populist Geert Wilders, whose PVV party leads the coalition, has also repeatedly spread this narrative. Achahbar was born in Morocco.