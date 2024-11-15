Jubilee!
Our team will be wearing these jerseys on Sunday
Austria's team footballers will be wearing a very special new kit against Slovenia on Sunday. The reason: the 50th anniversary of the partnership between the ÖFB and kit supplier PUMA.
The image has cult status: for an anniversary motif, PUMA's creative department (or the AI working there) assembled ÖFB legends and current team players in a virtual living room and had them all pose together in the anniversary look. Prohaska, Herzog, Pfeffer, Arnautovic, Baumgartner, Ivanschitz etc. - they all seem to know how to impress in the fine black, red, white and gold long-sleeved pinstripe. Yes, the anniversary jersey aims to illustrate the "unique history of the ÖFB", as stated in a press release: "Traditional logo elements, special labels and lettering on the neck, chest and hem of the jersey together with the three-dimensional jersey number graphics form a skillful blend."
Partners since 1974
Baumgartner and Co. will actually be wearing the new kit on Sunday. The Nations League match against Slovenia will mark the anniversary of the partnership. PUMA and the ÖFB have been working together since 1974, making it one of the longest partnerships in sport - an anniversary that deserves to be celebrated. "The ÖFB and the national teams are closely linked to PUMA through a 50-year partnership. It is a cooperation that is characterized by great trust and mutual appreciation and has constantly evolved over the decades," says ÖFB Managing Director Bernahrd Neuhold.
As a tribute to the beginning of the partnership in 1974, the edition of the ÖFB x PUMA special jersey is limited to 1,974 pieces and will be available from Monday in the ÖFB's online fan store.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.