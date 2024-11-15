Our team will be wearing these jerseys on Sunday

Partners since 1974

Baumgartner and Co. will actually be wearing the new kit on Sunday. The Nations League match against Slovenia will mark the anniversary of the partnership. PUMA and the ÖFB have been working together since 1974, making it one of the longest partnerships in sport - an anniversary that deserves to be celebrated. "The ÖFB and the national teams are closely linked to PUMA through a 50-year partnership. It is a cooperation that is characterized by great trust and mutual appreciation and has constantly evolved over the decades," says ÖFB Managing Director Bernahrd Neuhold.