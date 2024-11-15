Viennese rent sweets for apartment swaps in old age

Alone in the large apartment - and the overcrowding next door

This problem has been plaguing Vienna to an increasing extent for years: a quarter of all council house residents are now over 60 years old. On average, the 65+ age group has been living in their apartment for 26.67 years, and often alone in 80 square meters or more because the children have long since left home and the partner has already passed away. At the same time, 12.7 percent of all council apartments are overcrowded, in which a quarter of all council housing residents live.