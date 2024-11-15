Legal trick?
Israel wants to investigate possible war crimes
Israel is accused of massive war crimes in the Gaza war. The Israeli army is currently investigating 16 of its own attacks in the coastal strip. According to the military, the incidents are suspected of violating the law.
According to the Israeli newspaper "Haaretz", the specific cases include air strikes on residential buildings and former school buildings, which according to Palestinian reports resulted in many deaths.
In the case of an attack on a former school building at the end of October, the army said at the time that forces had targeted an Islamist Hamas command center there. Numerous measures had been taken to reduce the danger to civilians.
Internal investigation just a legal trick?
According to information from the Gaza Strip, the attacks by the Israeli army in the course of its war against Hamas and other terrorist organizations have repeatedly resulted in civilian casualties.
In all 16 attacks, there is suspicion that they were not proportionate or violated international humanitarian law, Haaretz reported. According to the newspaper, the investigation is also intended to prevent international authorities from demanding investigations into suspected war crimes against soldiers or officers. This means that other countries are not allowed to investigate at the same time.
Results usually not public
The investigations in Israel are conducted by a military committee which, according to the army, is independent. The results are then forwarded to the military attorney general, who decides on a criminal investigation. However, according to the newspaper, investigations can take years and are often closed.
According to the army, almost 2,000 incidents have been submitted to the committee for review since the start of the war more than a year ago. The military did not say whether and what criminal consequences these investigations have had so far.
