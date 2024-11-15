Salzburg’s ski boss still has a long way to go

But for Bartl Gensbichler, it's even more than that. The mega event on the Zwölferkogel can confidently be described as the life's work of "Mister Saalbach". The situation in the Glemmtal is perfect. "We are in the finals. The bus terminal will be ready in two weeks, ticket sales are going better than expected and the four days with sub-zero temperatures that we need for snowmaking are also coming," the veteran told a media event organized by the Salzburg State Ski Association. The man from Pinzgau has been President since 2011.