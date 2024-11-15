Another term of office
Salzburg’s ski boss still has a long way to go
Ski President Bartl Gensbichler is planning another term in office as boss of the regional association after the home World Championships in Saalbach. Ideally, he would like to find his successor this winter. Overall, the Pinzgau native believes the association is in a good position.
The clocks are ticking. Around 80 days remain until the start of the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm (February 4 to 16). From a Salzburg and Austrian perspective, this is the sporting highlight of the year.
But for Bartl Gensbichler, it's even more than that. The mega event on the Zwölferkogel can confidently be described as the life's work of "Mister Saalbach". The situation in the Glemmtal is perfect. "We are in the finals. The bus terminal will be ready in two weeks, ticket sales are going better than expected and the four days with sub-zero temperatures that we need for snowmaking are also coming," the veteran told a media event organized by the Salzburg State Ski Association. The man from Pinzgau has been President since 2011.
His term of office as Salzburg's ski boss ends next year. But anyone who thought the former downhill skier (one World Cup win) had already had enough is very much mistaken. He would like to stand for re-election in spring 2025 and is only stepping down from the ski club in his home community.
"We are in a good position"
"The plan is for me to do one more period," explained Gensbichler in an interview with the "Krone", but also pointed out his age. "I'll be 70 years old the year after next. At some point, you have to say yourself that it's over." Once that is the case, however, the goal is an orderly handover.
"I want to build up someone in that time who will then take over," said the "Präse", outlining his search for the "right man" or the "right woman". Ideally, this person will already be found this winter, said the Pinzgau original.
When asked whether the association could benefit from a breath of fresh air - which quite a few people are calling for - Gensbichler replied as follows: "People always believe that everything has to change. We are in a good position, we have good partners. That is the most important thing."
