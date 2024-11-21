Win tickets for SOS – Songs of Superstars!

For the third time, the Klosterneuburg band SOS - Songs of Superstars, led by bandleader Gerhard Hauke, will be creating a Christmas atmosphere in a class of its own. While the Orpheum has been the venue in recent years, this year the band is taking the show to a new level: Portofino Vienna is one of the best event locations in the city and boasts outstanding sound and lighting as well as a stylish atmosphere.