X-Mas Special
Win tickets for SOS – Songs of Superstars!
Are you in the mood for an unforgettable pre-Christmas highlight? The cult band SOS - Songs of Superstars invites you to their legendary X-Mas Special at the exclusive Portofino Vienna on December 7 - and with a little luck you can win tickets!
For the third time, the Klosterneuburg band SOS - Songs of Superstars, led by bandleader Gerhard Hauke, will be creating a Christmas atmosphere in a class of its own. While the Orpheum has been the venue in recent years, this year the band is taking the show to a new level: Portofino Vienna is one of the best event locations in the city and boasts outstanding sound and lighting as well as a stylish atmosphere.
Guests can look forward to free parking (limited capacity), punch and chestnut stands outside the door and a welcome drink at the reception. Those wishing to round off the evening with culinary delights can also dine on site.
The concert starts at 19:30 and offers two rousing sets full of new songs and atmospheric Christmas classics.
Take part now and win!
Experience SOS - Songs of Superstars live at Portofino Vienna! Secure your chance to win 2 x 2 tickets for the X-Mas Special on December 7.
And if you subscribe to our "Guten Morgen Wien" newsletter now, you have double the chance to win tickets for the musical highlight of the Christmas season! Closing date for entries is November 20, 2024, 9 am. Read the conditions of participation here.
Closing date is November 20, 2024, 9 am.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
