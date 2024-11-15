Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

WKStA wants to investigate

Majority in favor: National Council likely to extradite Kickl

Nachrichten
15.11.2024 12:03

FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl is facing trouble because of alleged false statements made to the U-Committee. Now that the Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA) wants to investigate him, the parliamentarians must first vote in favor. A majority in the National Council now seems certain.

0 Kommentare

The extradition of FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl requested by the Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA) is likely to receive a majority. The SPÖ has now finally signaled that it will agree to the extradition request.

The request is based on allegations of false testimony in the U Committee on "red-blue abuse of power" and a complaint by ÖVP MP Andreas Hanger. NEOS did not want to comment on this and will wait for the immunity committee.

Told the untruth several times?
The accusation is that Kickl told several untruths during his appearance before the committee of inquiry on April 11, including about the affair surrounding the Klagenfurt advertising agency Ideenschmiede, as well as about blue advertisement deals and Kickl's relationship as Interior Minister with former FPÖ MP Hans Jörg Jenewein.

The FPÖ saw Kickl's summons to the U-committee as a "political maneuver", he had made the statements as a member of parliament and was therefore immune.

ÖVP: Kickl applies "double standards" 
The ÖVP naturally took a different view. Secretary General Christian Stocker said in a press release on Friday: "The Kickl-FPÖ likes to talk about double standards, and at the first opportunity they use them themselves. The extradition of Herbert Kickl, on the other hand, is completely without alternative."

The SPÖ also saw no connection with Kickl's parliamentary activities and wants to give the WKStA the opportunity to investigate. The ÖVP and SPÖ together hold the majority in both the immunity committee and the plenum.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf