Contemplative atmosphere
Christmas magic in the center of Kitzbühel
When Kitzbühel is transformed into a sparkling winter wonderland at Christmas time, the anticipation of the festive season is palpable. From November 20 to December 26, the Kitzbühel Advent market invites you to stroll, enjoy and be amazed.
Kitzbühel combines tradition with extraordinary charm. At Christmas time, the region tells its own winter fairytale against the picturesque backdrop of the colorful Kitzbühel facades. At the traditional Advent market, visitors can discover regional delicacies and handcrafted products at lovingly decorated stalls.
We have put together a selection of activities for you that will enchant you during Advent in Kitzbühel:
A visit to the Advent market
From Wednesday, November 20 to Thursday, December 26, 2024, the Kitzbühel Advent, a project at the heart of Kitzbühel Tourismus, provides contemplative hours in an atmospheric setting in the town park and in the Hinterstadt every Wednesday to Sunday from 2 pm to 8 pm. On December 24, the Advent market invites you to stroll around from 10:00 to 14:00 and on December 25 and 26 from 14:00 to 20:00.
Regional delicacies and handicrafts
Experience the aroma of hot chestnuts and fruit punch. Numerous regional delicacies can be found at the lovingly decorated stalls. Mulled wine is drunk from specially designed Advent cups.
Music and stories awaken anticipation for Christmas
Listen to traditional Christmas tunes and local sounds, with performances by local choirs and music groups to create an atmospheric atmosphere. Highlights include the St. Nicholas procession on 6 December and the concert by the Wilten Boys' Choir on 7 December.
At the Kitzbühel Advent market - one of the most traditional Christmas markets in Tyrol - you can also look forward to live music, which awaits you with festive sounds both in the 750-year-old town center and in the town park. Storytellers and the nativity scene exhibition also bring the joy of Christmas closer.
Christmas post office
Children can write their wish lists directly at the Advent market and send them to the Christ Child. The popular Kitzbühel Christkindl post office is located by the carriage in the courtyard of the district administration. The children put their own message to the Christ Child in the post box and Kitzbühel Tourismus forwards it directly to the Christ Child.
Traditional craftsmanship
Christmas tree decorations, woolwork and carvings for under the Christmas tree or as a souvenir: In Kitzbühel, local and regional craftspeople present their masterpieces year after year. And that's not all - you can watch some of them at work on site. At Drechslerstube Hauser, for example, you can see how a unique workpiece is created by a master craftsman with the utmost precision and attention to detail. Vitus Rieder felts high-quality slippers all year round with great love and skill so that he can show visitors his handmade works of art during the festive Advent season.
Program highlights
- Opening ceremony
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
6:00 pm
- St. Nicholas procession at the Advent market in the Stadtpark
Friday, December 06, 2024
from 17:00
- Krampus parade in the front part of Kitzbühel
Friday, December 06, 2024
from 19:00
- Wilten Boys' Choir
Saturday, December 08, 2024
16:30 and 18:00
- Mountain Advent Hahnenkammbahn mountain station with Tyrol Music Project
Friday, December 13, 2024
Enjoy the Christmas season in Kitzbühl and let yourself be enchanted. The picturesque backdrop of the Alps makes the Advent season an unforgettable experience.
All information about the Christmas season in Kitzbühel can be found HERE. You will also find the quickest ways to get here clearly summarized on the Kitzbühel Tourismus website.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
