Christmas magic in the center of Kitzbühel

Traditional craftsmanship

Christmas tree decorations, woolwork and carvings for under the Christmas tree or as a souvenir: In Kitzbühel, local and regional craftspeople present their masterpieces year after year. And that's not all - you can watch some of them at work on site. At Drechslerstube Hauser, for example, you can see how a unique workpiece is created by a master craftsman with the utmost precision and attention to detail. Vitus Rieder felts high-quality slippers all year round with great love and skill so that he can show visitors his handmade works of art during the festive Advent season.