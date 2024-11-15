Traditional company Gössl with financial problems

Gössl was founded in 1947 and operates at the top end of the market in terms of quality and price. The specialist for traditional costume fashion has around 80 locations in Europe with its own branches and franchisees. The cuts of the traditional costumes are made in Salzburg. According to the company register, Gössl employs around 75 people (as of 2022). The most recently published balance sheet - also from 2022 - shows a net loss of three million euros. Liabilities amounting to 8.2 million euros are also recorded.