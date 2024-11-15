Series of robberies solved
Main suspect confesses: Robbery trio in custody
In the course of a cross-border investigation, three men were arrested in connection with a series of robberies in Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland. The 20-year-old main suspect from the Czech Republic has confessed to his involvement in robberies in Lower Austria and Vienna. He identified two compatriots aged 32 and 38 as his accomplices.
The 20-year-old is said to have robbed a jeweler in Haugsdorf (Hollabrunn district) on September 18, 2023 at around 5:30 pm. Partially masked and armed with a silver alarm gun, he threatened the owner and stole cash and jewelry.
Series of robberies
On the same day, shortly before 19:00, the suspect attempted to rob a money exchange office in Vienna-Brigittenau. The threatened employee was able to set off the alarm and hide in the toilet, whereupon the perpetrator fled without any loot.
The main suspect was arrested a day later during a robbery at a jewelry store in Freiberg, Germany. The alarm gun was seized. He has already been sentenced to several years in prison in Germany and is now awaiting extradition to Austria in the Regis-Breitingen prison.
Accomplices do not confess
The two suspected accomplices, who are said to have provided the murder paraphernalia and acted as escape helpers, were arrested in the Czech Republic and extradited to Austria. During questioning, they did not confess or refused to testify.
"All of the suspects can be assigned to the narcotics milieu," emphasized the police, referring to relevant previous arrests and convictions. It is suspected that some of the loot was used to purchase drugs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
