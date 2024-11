Messi: Surprising defeat and refereeing trouble

"We all saw what happened on the pitch"

Alderete had already received a yellow card in the first half, before he stopped Messi a few minutes later when he left his leg up and the Argentine fell over it. Another yellow card, which Messi and coach Lionel Scaloni demanded, was not given by Brazilian referee Anderson Daronco. "I can say many things, but it doesn't make sense because it would seem like an excuse," Scaloni said afterwards. "I don't want people to see it as an excuse. We all saw what happened on the pitch."