Take part &amp; win

Win a family vacation in Obertauern!

Nachrichten
18.11.2024 05:37

Enjoy unique vacation moments at the Alpina Obertauern****! Spend wonderfully carefree days at 1,750m above sea level! Views, wonderfully quiet rooms, the "small and fine" wellness area and so much more awaits you - in winter and summer! The "Krone" is giving away a wonderful winter vacation (3 nights) for 2 adults and 2 children including half board at the Hotel ALPINA**** in Obertauern.

0 Kommentare

A vacation on the "Roof of the Alps" in Obertauern is one of the insider tips for an active life! In winter you can enjoy skiing with guaranteed snow from the end of November until well into April, on more than 100 km of perfectly groomed pistes that start and finish right on the doorstep! You also get the ski pass at the best price - usually much cheaper than in lower-lying areas.

+1
Fotos

Your home base, the Hotel ALPINA**** in Obertauern, awaits you with 35 cozy rooms, suites and apartments, spacious lounges, a children's playroom - also with expert supervision during selected periods - a small and fine wellness area with sauna and steam bath, cardio fitness, relaxation room and wellness bar, ski and bike room as well as the "Lazy Flamingo" - the highest American diner in the Alps!

+1
Fotos

Experience the unique retro rooms, fortify yourself with an extensive breakfast with an active Vita area and other surprises, and round off the evening with a menu of your choice, a glass of good wine and a perfect panorama. Find out what else awaits you in this winter wonderland HERE.

(Bild: michael huber I www.huber-fotografie.at)
(Bild: michael huber I www.huber-fotografie.at)

Enjoy unique vacation moments at the Hotel ALPINA**** in Obertauern! The "Krone" is giving away a wonderful winter vacation (3 nights) for 2 adults and 2 children including half board at the Hotel ALPINA****! The closing date for entries is November 25th, 09:00 am.

Would you like to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for subscribers to the "Guten Morgen" newsletter! All participating subscribers and those who become subscribers before the closing date will not only receive the latest news from Austria and the world every day, but will also double their chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

