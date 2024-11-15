Tragic forest accident
Dead body discovered in the forest by sister and niece
A 59-year-old farmer died in an accident in the Wildschönau region of Tyrol on Thursday afternoon. The local man was probably hit by a tree during forestry work. Particularly tragic: after the man failed to return to the family farm, he was found dead in the forest by his sister and niece.
The 59-year-old had been carrying out logging work about 150 meters from the farm on Thursday afternoon. "When he did not return around 4.30 p.m. for pending stable work, his 66-year-old sister went into the nearby forest to check on him," said the police.
Chainsaw lying in the stream bed
She was initially unable to find her brother, but from an embankment she saw the chainsaw lying in the bed of a stream. "Due to the steep terrain there, the woman did not dare to climb down."
The niece climbed down to the stream bed and found her uncle lying between trees.
Die Polizei
The 66-year-old immediately alerted her niece, who then descended to the stream bed and found her uncle lying between trees. "She made an emergency call and administered first aid", the investigators continued. Unfortunately, however, all help came too late for the 59-year-old.
Hit by an unsecured tree
"According to initial investigations, the man was probably in the process of attaching a freshly cut tree to the wire rope of the tractor winch. In the process, he may have been injured so severely by another, unsecured tree about 20 centimetres thick that he died at the scene of the accident."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.