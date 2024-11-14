Retribution above all else: these are Trump’s bulldozers

Trump likes to speak of himself as "retribution". As a destructive elemental force that cleans up Washington D.C. and throws old habits overboard. The Republican is planning to tear down what once made the USA strong: the so-called "checks and balances". Democratic walls that keep the organs of power in check in order to maintain a political balance.

Anyone who has dealt with Trump knows that the 78-year-old has very little use for balance. That is why he is now embarking on a major overhaul. However, the US president-elect needs highly motivated bulldozers for his autocratic plans.