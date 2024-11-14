Vorteilswelt
Strict dress code:

Iran wants to lock up non-compliant women in “clinic”

Nachrichten
14.11.2024 20:50

In Iran, plans for a "deprivation clinic" for women who do not adhere to the strict dress code are being pushed forward. The initiative comes from an authority that monitors compliance with Islamic virtues in society. 

The authority stated that the new facility would provide women with "psychological care, healing and guidance back to Islamic virtues" instead of reporting and sentencing them for violating the dress code.

"This is a joke"
The news of the re-education clinic is causing a lack of understanding in Iran. "This is a joke," commented the news portal "Khabar-Online".

Government officially distances itself
On social media, some women were amused and spoke of an act of desperation by the Islamic leadership. Even the government of President Massud Pezeshkian distanced itself from the plan on Wednesday and emphasized that it had nothing to do with the matter.

More and more women are ignoring the Islamic dress code 
Since the beginning of the women's movement in September 2022, more and more women have been ignoring the Islamic dress code and also refraining from wearing the obligatory headscarf in public. Even the strict and sometimes violent controls by the moral guardians have not been able to stop this trend.

The women's protests were triggered by the death of the young Iranian Kurdish woman Jina Mahsa Amini. She was arrested by the morality police because a few strands of hair were visible under her headscarf. She later died in police custody.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
