“Standards with cold toes, that’s not easy”

Ralf Rangnick (Austria team boss): "The first half was good, the score could have been higher. The second half was still concentrated against the ball, but we were pretty sloppy with the ball in some situations. When you're a man up for so long and with our style of play, more goals should actually come out of it. But the important thing was that we played to nil, didn't have anyone injured and didn't have to go 'all in' in terms of strength. On Sunday we have a final match for first place in the group."