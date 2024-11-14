Comments on the game
“Standards with cold toes, that’s not easy”
Austria's national soccer team mastered their compulsory task in Kazakhstan. Coach Ralf Rangnick's team are happy to take the unchallenged 2-0 win with them from the frosty east. The players and team manager are satisfied, although there is still room for improvement. Patrick Wimmer also explains that the wintry temperatures could be quite treacherous.
Patrick Wimmer: "The journey was of course long and exhausting. But we made the best of it. It also went well in the game itself, we went into the match lively. In the end, it was a commanding win, even if we should have scored more goals. Maybe there's room for improvement in our set pieces - but it's not that easy to execute them with cold toes (laughs)."
Ralf Rangnick (Austria team boss): "The first half was good, the score could have been higher. The second half was still concentrated against the ball, but we were pretty sloppy with the ball in some situations. When you're a man up for so long and with our style of play, more goals should actually come out of it. But the important thing was that we played to nil, didn't have anyone injured and didn't have to go 'all in' in terms of strength. On Sunday we have a final match for first place in the group."
Konrad Laimer (ÖFB captain): "Baumi scores a super goal and then gets the red card, which was ideal for us for the course of the game. We still had a few chances that should have resulted in a higher score. On the whole, it was a decent performance. There were a few things where we could have done better with the ball. Basically, with all the things together, you win here very confidently 2:0, which is very important. Now it's time to switch on the regeneration engine so that we're at full strength on Sunday."
Stanislav Cherchessov (Kazakhstan team manager): "I didn't like the first half, we played with too much respect. We invited them to score the first goal. We had discussed that we shouldn't make any mistakes because the Austrian team switches quickly into attack. And that's what they did. Then the red card and the goal immediately from the free-kick. After that we made a change. These Nations League matches are important for rebuilding the team for the World Cup qualifiers. Nevertheless, I'm satisfied with what we've done so far."
