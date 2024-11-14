EU deforestation law: changes forced

The EU deforestation law is intended to prevent products from being placed on the European market or exported from there if they have been produced by deforestation - in other words, if an area of forest has been permanently converted into agricultural land. In addition to timber, cattle, soy, cocoa, coffee, oil palms and rubber are also named as affected goods. Farmers or forest owners would therefore have to submit a due diligence declaration including geodata before they can place a product on the market. However, there are exemptions for small and medium-sized enterprises.