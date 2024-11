Young vegetables at crisp prices

Eye-catching packaging catches the eye

In addition to pickled gherkins, peppers, silver onions and salads in a jar, popular protein-rich legume varieties, namely red and white beans, chickpeas and mountain lentils, are now also available in the branches of the Spar supermarket chain. It is not only the colorful cans with their modern design that are appealing, but also the quality of the Austrian organic products and the affordable price.