Debut for Villach
Champions League bans jeans and high heels
Big debut for Villach's "Wuzzler" aces! Founded in 2018, the TC Villach club will represent Austria in the Champions League of table football this weekend in Italy. Red-white-red is one of the top nations here. The dress code is particularly strict: Hats, jeans or high heels, for example, are decidedly forbidden by "dress code".
While Villach's soccer on the pitch is as far away from international business as the earth is from the moon, at least the "Wuzzler" is on! Founded in 2018, the Villach table soccer club played its first season in the national league - and finished sixth, qualifying directly for this weekend's Champions League in Genoa. "Three teams canceled, so we moved up," says club chairman Benjamin Wiltschnig happily.
Carinthia once had eight clubs
Around the turn of the millennium, Carinthia was a big player in table soccer - at times there were even eight clubs in the championship. Wiltschnig: "Over time, it all came to nothing. In 2014, I joined a round by chance - and now we're back." The club boss defends himself against the reputation of being a pub sport: "We have a training room with four tables and also do technical exercises there. Without regular training, you don't stand a chance against the best. Especially in Austria, which is one of the top 3 nations in the world."
Defending champions from Lower Austria
Champions Pielachtal in particular are the home team, won the national league in 2024 and are the defending champions in the premier class. With Stefan and Daniel Burmetler, the Lower Austrians have the number two and number four players in the world in their ranks. Wiltschnig: "They are clearly the best team in Austria and can certainly play at the front again."
No talking at the Wuzzler table
Six of the 45 club members are taking part in Italy - they are paying for their own trip from Friday to Sunday. And they have to observe strict rules. When the ball is in play, there is an absolute ban on talking at the table. There is also a strict dress code for the mixed event - in which women also take part: for example, jeans, hats, high heels and flip-flops are strictly forbidden in the dress code: "That's why we've had our own team jersey since this season."
In the duels with 47 clubs in Genoa, a singles match, a doubles match, a singles match and a doubles match are played alternately - until one team has reached 40 goals. Each participant can choose a home table from five different brands: "We always train on the Garlando table, so of course we'll use that too."
Duo reached the quarter-finals
The two figureheads are Rainer Ropac and Stefan Wachtel, who recently reached the quarter-finals at the World Series in St. Pölten (with prize money of 70,000 euros!). "But it will be tough in Genoa, we just want to present ourselves well," emphasizes Wiltschnig, who will be absent for health reasons.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
