Champions League bans jeans and high heels

Carinthia once had eight clubs

Around the turn of the millennium, Carinthia was a big player in table soccer - at times there were even eight clubs in the championship. Wiltschnig: "Over time, it all came to nothing. In 2014, I joined a round by chance - and now we're back." The club boss defends himself against the reputation of being a pub sport: "We have a training room with four tables and also do technical exercises there. Without regular training, you don't stand a chance against the best. Especially in Austria, which is one of the top 3 nations in the world."