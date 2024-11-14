Bluetongue has arrived in Salzburg

The farm was immediately closed by the veterinary authorities and developments will continue to be closely monitored. Bluetongue was detected in Salzburg today for the first time since 2009. The disease is transmitted by mosquitoes. Livestock such as cattle, sheep or goats as well as llamas and alpacas but also wild ruminants are susceptible to this disease. "Bluetongue is not dangerous for humans. The affected farm was informed immediately, an official ban on animal traffic was ordered and further investigations were started by the district veterinary authority in order to contain any further spread at an early stage," says Provincial Veterinary Director Peter Schiefer.