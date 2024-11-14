Two calves affected
Bluetongue has arrived in Salzburg
Following cases of bluetongue disease in cattle in Vorarlberg, Tyrol, Styria, Carinthia and Lower Austria this year, the virus that causes the disease was also detected in Salzburg today. It was discovered in two calves on a farm during a routine commercial inspection.
The farm was immediately closed by the veterinary authorities and developments will continue to be closely monitored. Bluetongue was detected in Salzburg today for the first time since 2009. The disease is transmitted by mosquitoes. Livestock such as cattle, sheep or goats as well as llamas and alpacas but also wild ruminants are susceptible to this disease. "Bluetongue is not dangerous for humans. The affected farm was informed immediately, an official ban on animal traffic was ordered and further investigations were started by the district veterinary authority in order to contain any further spread at an early stage," says Provincial Veterinary Director Peter Schiefer.
Laboratory confirms "serotype 3"
The AGES National Reference Laboratory in Mödling detected the bluetongue serotype 3 virus in two calves from a farm in the province of Salzburg. "For the time being, no animals may be brought in or out of the farm for 14 days. Further samples were taken from the animals on the farm. The authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely. So far, there are no animals showing symptoms of the disease. Should any appear, the animals must be treated", explains the State Veterinary Director.
Gnats spread virus
The bluetongue serotype 3 detected today, which can be spread quickly and widely by midges, can cause very serious illnesses and even deaths, particularly in sheep. "It is now important to monitor the affected herd very closely, especially to prevent great animal suffering," says Peter Schiefer. In contrast to serotype 3, serotype 4, which also occurs in Austria, tends to lead to very mild cases in the current situation, in which the animals usually show no symptoms of the disease.
Vaccination alleviates symptoms
In order to protect animal species susceptible to the virus - especially cattle and sheep - from deaths and serious illness, vaccination, especially against serotype 3, is strongly recommended for livestock farmers. "It is the only effective preventive measure, significantly weakens the course of the disease and thus prevents animal suffering. In particular, vaccination should be considered in the winter months in preparation for the next grazing season," says Peter Schiefer.
Cases in other federal states
More than 100 cases of the aggressive serotype 3 have already been confirmed in Vorarlberg and Tyrol. In Carinthia, Styria and Lower Austria, the virus with serotype 4 has been detected on more than 20 farms.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
