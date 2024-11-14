Tricky mission: Swan “Axel” had fish on the hook

Passers-by called the animal shelter for help

"On Tuesday, we were informed that a swan had swallowed a fishhook in a pond behind the Hofer in Kössen," Schauer explains in an interview with the Tiroler Krone newspaper. Apparently, attentive passers-by had previously tried in vain to help the swan. "But it was in the water. And in the low temperatures, of course nobody wanted to go in."